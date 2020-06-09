Reader finds sign of hope

in Lohmann's column

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Just as I was ready to throw in the towel, along comes the RTD's Bill Lohmann. As a self-professed news junkie of as much print and tube as time and access allows, I have found the past few weeks overwhelming. So many opinions, so much negativity, so much violence. Everyone wants to be heard, but who can hear for all of the shouting?

After a few days of limiting my intake of the above, I decided to take a peek at the online edition of the RTD, in advance of my print delivery. Scrolling down the news column, I saw "On the lookout for goodness" by Bill Lohmann. Sounded innocent enough.

What followed was exactly what I needed, what we all could stand to read right now: no drama, no name-calling, no political agenda. Just a terrific read that will leave you feeling things will get better.

Jo Ann Orlandi.

Henrico.

