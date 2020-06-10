Don't censor testaments
to country's challenges
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Animosity and hatred are not emotions to toy with or belittle. Vandalism, assaults, thefts and homicides committed as a result of these emotions are very serious and dangerous crimes. We in America must respect the rule of law and apply it with utmost fairness and liberty, attributing the origins of America's legal system based on fairness and liberty, to our Founding Fathers and Mothers.
The course of history, well-documented and studied by students and doctoral scholars alike, traces the development of the rule of law, paying good note to particularly notable challenges to the rule of law.
As we citizens question our origins and our ethics, we ask the same of Richmond. Free societies — rule of law societies — do not destroy testaments to the challenges, such as books, works of art, etc., however provocative they might be. Art by its very essence is thought-provoking and stirs discussion.
Other societies — such as the former Soviet Union, the People's Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Iran — censor creativity, imprison artists and musicians, restrict freedom of religion and tolerate little public criticism.
Taliban government agents, prior to action and intervention by the United States, destroyed 2,000-year-old archaeological treasures on the basis of apostasy and idolatry.
America's history of African citizens is a significant one. One that, like the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, a West Point graduate, commemorates and provokes a thoughtful discussion, particularly because his image on Monument Avenue inspires me to think of the United States victory in 1865, the start of redress for the evils of slavery and the successful repression of the military rebellion that ideologically espoused the economic system based upon slavery.
The United States of America speaks for itself. Our history should be left intact and open for peaceful debate and discussion.
Timothy A. Drew.
Richmond.
