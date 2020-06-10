Northam and Stoney

are doing the right thing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a white former Virginian who grew up in Richmond, graduated from the segregated Thomas Jefferson High School and passed many times down Monument Avenue, I am thrilled that the statue of Robert E. Lee will be coming down. Next should be the Davis, Jackson and Stuart statues. Hurrah for Gov. Ralph Northam and Mayor Levar Stoney, who had the courage to do the right thing after all these years.

Gordon Davis.

Thomas Jefferson High School, Class of 1960.

Evanston, Ill.

