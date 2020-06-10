Set up a GoFundMe page
to pay for statue removal
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Removing the statues from Monument Avenue will be very expensive. Doing so currently is not in the state or city budget.
There seems to be enormous verbal support to remove them. Why not set up a GoFundMe fundraising page to see how much financial support can be generated for such a project?
Every GoFundMe dollar raised would leave money in city and state budgets to support education, as well as fire and police budgets that are under so much strain, and are so much more important.
Julien Williams.
Richmond.
Good idea because I don't want my tax money going towards removing it!
