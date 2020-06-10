Time has come to rename

Jefferson Davis Highway

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Much has been said about renaming streets in an effort to move forward. This is especially true of the Jefferson Davis Highway. Since Virginia and elsewhere are in the midst of reconciling our differences, why not rename that highway "The Road To Reconciliation"? This would be a fitting reminder that we must, and will, move forward.

Daymond La Marr.

Henrico.

