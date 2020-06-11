Focus on the future
of Richmond's children
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
"You can't change history, but you can learn from it."
The statues on Monument Avenue represent a time in history that was important to our state and to our country. It represented a time that none of us, and none of those on either side of the conflict, would ever want to repeat again. It almost destroyed our country and wasted so many lives on both sides. Hundreds of thousands died. But at last slavery was abolished.
We all have heard the expression, "Those who forget history are destined to repeat it." These are simple but wise words. This is why I, as a Jew, don't want the concentration camps of Europe to be turned into lovely parks for a Sunday picnic. And this also is why our history, no matter how tragic and flawed, must be remembered and taught, so those who come after us can be better and do better and understand the value of freedom for every generation. Our children don't want to see us worn and angry and hating each other. They deserve a better legacy from us.
As for the statues, they are witnesses of history, there to remind us that we never have to lose our way again. This is my proposal and my wish: Instead of destroying history as if it never happened, instead of paying millions to destroy what we all should remember, let us do something constructive for our city. Let us take the money that would have been spent on a few statues, and turn it into a college fund for the children of our city who might not have the resources to continue their education. Let us turn our heads away from the painful past and focus our energy on the future of our children. Let us turn the devastation of the past into a chance for our precious children of Richmond to walk with confidence into their future. And then we all can share the victory of turning the past into a new future.
Emily Sterling.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Emily Sterling,
These statues to white power, racism and evil must come down....Nothing else will suffice...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.