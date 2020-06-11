Graffiti on pedestal adds

energy, promise of hope

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The other day, I visited the Robert E. Lee monument. It was a quiet, sunny morning with a small number of people coming and going. As I read the many expressions of feelings of our protesters inscribed on the base and the captions under the pictures of other black innocent victims of police brutality and murder, the roundabout area on which I was standing became a very sacred and prayerful space for me for the remainder of my time there. Before leaving, I looked up to the top of the monument, and for the first time, I saw this massive structure as having two very distinct parts: the top half with Lee on his horse, and the bottom pedestal now covered with the deep-seated, raw emotions of our hurting brothers and sisters. Though each part of this huge edifice represented pain and suffering, the top portion was lifeless and pointed only to a shameful and cruel past, offering us nothing redeeming or positive for the present or the future. The pedestal, on the other hand, was dynamic, filled with life and energy. It was pointing to a future of great promise, and hope for long-overdue racial justice and equality in our commonwealth and throughout our nation.

Wayne Swatlowski.

Richmond.

