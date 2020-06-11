It's time to change

for betterment of all

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I support Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to remove the statue(s) on Monument Avenue and other places where appropriate. We have a social and moral responsibility to our parents, friends, children, grandchildren and others to provide a safe and secure hometown for them to live, grow and prosper in.

A physical object should not be a factor in any person's true happiness, and it is time to try this another way for a while. We must change with the times and always be willing to change to the overall betterment of our society.

And I am a fan of Gen. Robert E. Lee and share his birthdate, but we need to be willing to change for the good of all.

James Johnson.

Mechanicsville.

