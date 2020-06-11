Seek a compromise over
Monument Avenue statues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a lifelong resident of the Richmond area, and I have given the future of the Monument Avenue statues much thought. As an educator, I believe the monuments are best used to teach a more complete history of the Civil War and to spark conversations concerning race. Of all the cities in our nation, Richmond — having been the capital of the Confederacy — has the unique opportunity to do just that. It is an opportunity upon which we need to seize.
For example, what if there was a way to move Kehinde Wiley's "Rumors of War" statue, now located at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, to Monument Avenue along with the statue of J.E.B. Stuart, which was the inspiration for Wiley’s creation? Imagine the conversations that would ensue, not only among Richmond residents but also among those tourists visiting our city. There were many excellent recommendations made in the Monument Avenue Commission Report of 2018 to achieve the same thought-provoking dialogue that we are trying to achieve in our city. Is this not a good time to review those options?
There are people on both sides of this discussion — some want the statues removed and others want them to stay. In local and national politics, it seems best to make decisions based on compromise so that competing sides feel that their opinions have been heard. Adding statues and exhibits with expansive context seems to be an appropriate compromise.
It is obvious Richmond needs to make a change concerning Monument Avenue. I implore our elected officials to pause and reflect. I am a Democrat, but I believe Mayor Levar Stoney’s political aspirations and Gov. Ralph Northam’s past transgressions should not dictate what is best for our city. No good decision is ever made in the heat of the moment.
Suzanne Sword.
Henrico.
Suzanne Sword,
There cannot be compromise over these statues...Take them down....Put them into museums and tell the true story of the Confederacy...That is compromise...
