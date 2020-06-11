Seek a compromise over

Monument Avenue statues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am a lifelong resident of the Richmond area, and I have given the future of the Monument Avenue statues much thought. As an educator, I believe the monuments are best used to teach a more complete history of the Civil War and to spark conversations concerning race. Of all the cities in our nation, Richmond — having been the capital of the Confederacy — has the unique opportunity to do just that. It is an opportunity upon which we need to seize.

For example, what if there was a way to move Kehinde Wiley's "Rumors of War" statue, now located at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, to Monument Avenue along with the statue of J.E.B. Stuart, which was the inspiration for Wiley’s creation? Imagine the conversations that would ensue, not only among Richmond residents but also among those tourists visiting our city. There were many excellent recommendations made in the Monument Avenue Commission Report of 2018 to achieve the same thought-provoking dialogue that we are trying to achieve in our city. Is this not a good time to review those options?

There are people on both sides of this discussion — some want the statues removed and others want them to stay. In local and national politics, it seems best to make decisions based on compromise so that competing sides feel that their opinions have been heard. Adding statues and exhibits with expansive context seems to be an appropriate compromise.

It is obvious Richmond needs to make a change concerning Monument Avenue. I implore our elected officials to pause and reflect. I am a Democrat, but I believe Mayor Levar Stoney’s political aspirations and Gov. Ralph Northam’s past transgressions should not dictate what is best for our city. No good decision is ever made in the heat of the moment.

Suzanne Sword.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email