Call for equity, inclusion
in Richmond businesses
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Not far from our HCA Capital Division offices in Richmond, protests have voiced the hurt in our community in the wake of too many incidents where people are treated differently because of their skin color. Some violent events have threatened to tear our hometown apart, leaving many anxious and concerned for our families and our community.
With 35% of our 16,443 HCA Virginia colleagues identifying as people of color, we have a responsibility to ensure equity. HCA Virginia does not tolerate racism or any other form of discrimination. We support law enforcement, government officials, peaceful protesters, our staff and concerned citizens, and we commit to creating safe environments for all within our hospitals.
We will continue to listen to the most vulnerable people in our community. We will serve as visible and vocal sponsors of diversity and inclusion in the greater Richmond area.
In a cultural moment like this, we lead the change by taking a critical look at ourselves to identify areas to improve. HCA Virginia acknowledges that we still have work to do — all businesses and organizations do. We aggressively will pursue opportunities to improve the way we foster an inclusive and engaged culture for our colleagues, and to advance our commitment to equitable access to high-quality care for patients.
We must reflect on our mission: “Above all else we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.” We were called to work in health care because we can make a difference. We can heal. We can make life better. We can and will show how our commitment to inclusion, compassion and respect helps achieve our mission.
I ask all Virginia businesses and citizens join me as allies for those who feel the weight of inequity. Let’s lead by example to advance diversity and inclusion for every one of our employees, our patients, our co-workers and our community as a whole.
Tim McManus,
President, HCA Healthcare Capital Division.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.