Chart positive course
to navigate controversy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Slavery and the Civil War are a part Virginia's history. The state needs to formulate a plan to facilitate the relocation of controversial monuments such as the one of Robert E. Lee in Richmond to suitable historic sites or museums.
Fredericksburg recently decided to relocate a slave auction block from a downtown location to a local museum. These artifacts and monuments need to be a part of exhibits about their place in our history. Cultural tourism is an important part of our travel economy. The state needs to chart a constructive course to deal with this issue.
Rodger Provo.
Fredericksburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.