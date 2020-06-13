Chart positive course

to navigate controversy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Slavery and the Civil War are a part Virginia's history. The state needs to formulate a plan to facilitate the relocation of controversial monuments such as the one of Robert E. Lee in Richmond to suitable historic sites or museums.

Fredericksburg recently decided to relocate a slave auction block from a downtown location to a local museum. These artifacts and monuments need to be a part of exhibits about their place in our history. Cultural tourism is an important part of our travel economy. The state needs to chart a constructive course to deal with this issue.

Rodger Provo.

Fredericksburg.

