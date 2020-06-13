Kudos to Bird High School
for memorable graduation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Like many youngsters, my granddaughter graduated this past week from L.C. Bird High School. With very little freedom to acknowledge this milestone in the graduates' lives, Bird High School did the 400-plus class of 2020 graduates proud. As my family entered the school, I was touched by the enthusiasm and excitement generated by the faculty as they clapped in recognition of this new graduate.
We were escorted to the auditorium and waited just below the stage where the principal and staff were waiting. As my granddaughter climbed the steps to the stage, catastrophe struck. I pulled my mask with a jerk, which sent one of my hearing aids flying into oblivion. Down on the floor I went, grovelling around for the dratted thing. And in the meantime, Katelyn walked across the stage and proudly accepted a well-earned diploma. I'd missed the main event. Needless to say, I apologized for the scuffle, explaining it was a very expensive thing to lose and, sadly, I'd missed the presentation. Incredibly, Katelyn was asked to return the diploma to the stage, climb the steps and, once again, receive her diploma. Yes, it only took a couple of extra minutes, but the thoughtful and kind act gave this clumsy grandma great pleasure.
Thank you, Bird High School, for a job well done. I'm sure your efforts, which must have been very tiring over the four days of presentations, have brought a feeling of pride, accomplishment and happiness to hundreds of well-deserving graduates.
Sue Whiteman.
North Chesterfield.
