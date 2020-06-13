Racism in many forms
plagues American society
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Racism is like an octopus with its many tentacles. Hate has no monopoly on any one group of people. There are people who hate blacks, Jews, Catholics and the pope, gays, transsexuals, transgenders, Asians, Indians from India, Arabs and the biggest majority that is a minority: women. There are more women than men in the world and there are more women in college than men. The toughest job in the world is being a woman. Women are overworked, underpaid, unappreciated and get stuck with all the grunt work. Women face more danger than men every day. And when it comes to life and lives, regardless of race, beliefs, sex or color, all lives matter. And racism comes in all forms: beliefs, sex and color, too.
Monica Leigh.
Petersburg.
