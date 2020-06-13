Removal of monuments
a positive first step
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have read many well-written letters regarding the removal of Confederate symbols. I appreciated Timothy Drew’s letter, “Don’t censor testaments to country’s challenges,” and I wanted to respond.
Drew cited the course of history, rule of law and what should be expected of free societies. Examples of repressive societies were provided, from Soviet Russia to the Taliban, as a reminder of what we should not be. In closing, Drew stated, “The United States of America speaks for itself.”
First, I challenge the notion that the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue and other Confederate symbols is on the same level as imprisoning artists and government dissenters, or destroying artifacts from antiquity. The legal removal of a monument is not a censorship on creativity, nor is it reminiscent of actions of Iran. It is an attempt to address centuries of injustice and layers of systematic oppression, something Lee, regardless of other portions of his life, fought alongside. This brings me to my second response to the argument about our history and the rule of law.
It is difficult to accept a place of reverence for a figure who represented the attempt to continue a system of ownership over fellow humans. I remember my history classes well: I was taught that the heroes of the story were white men. Taking the Lee statue down attempts to remove a painful reminder that slavery wasn’t that far in the past. Our history, our rule of law, is steeped in Jim Crow, legalized discrimination and the fight against integration. Efforts to address these injustices barely have gotten off the ground.
We haven’t redressed the evils of slavery. We consistently fall short of the ideals on which America was founded. The removal of the Lee statue isn’t a fix, but it is a positive step.
Justin Dunford.
Moseley.
