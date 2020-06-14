Remove McGuire name
from VA Medical Center
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I applaud the Richmond Times-Dispatch for advocating, in "Rebel names: Change them," for the removal of Confederate names from Army bases throughout the South. But closer to home, it also is time to remove the name of Confederate medical officer Hunter Holmes McGuire from the McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center. McGuire is most famous for being the chief surgeon of Confederate General “Stonewall” Jackson.
After the Civil War, McGuire remained an unrepentant racist and was a prime architect of the Southern Lost Cause myth. As chairman of the Confederate Veteran History Committee, he insisted that Virginia history books be censored to remove any reference to the hardship of slavery or any reference that slavery was a cause of the Civil War.
In “Sexual Crimes Among the Southern Negroes,” McGuire wrote in 1893, “[T]he negro is deteriorating morally and physically, and as … other inferior races disappear before the Caucasian, so the negro, in time, will disappear from this continent ... no inferior race, without amalgamation, can exist for very many years in contact with the dominate white man.”
McGuire condoned lynchings that he saw necessary to counter the, “[S]exual perversion in the negro of the present day.” He wrote, “The newspaper men in the North … seem to see only the fearful spectacle of a hung, burnt or shot negro. They seem unable to see the innocent, mutilated, and ruined female victim.”
It is outrageous that Richmond's Veterans Affairs Medical Center, which today serves thousands of African Americans, continues to honor a racist member of the Confederate army that fought against the United States. Let's rename the medical center for an African American soldier who fought in the U.S. military.
Scott Burger.
Richmond.
