Removing Lee statue will

cause more divisiveness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The public school system in New Jersey taught little about Civil War history except, of course, the historic Emancipation Proclamation. Coming to a Virginia college where quite a few young women from the South did know all about it, I was eager to learn why the war was so important locally. For my first topic in the required freshman English course, I chose Robert E. Lee to satisfy my curiosity. The bottom line is I came to respect that he was a local hero and a good man dedicated to the university of which he was president following his career as a general. Fast forward, my son and two grandchildren are graduates of this fine university, Washington and Lee.

Many years after the college assignment, I came to live in Richmond, where a magnificent piece of artistic equestrian statuary is a focal point of a main artery in the city. It draws thousands of visitors from all over the world. That it is known as a metaphor for the Lost Cause clearly meant to me the so-called “lost cause” was deeply flawed, and thus failed. That’s a powerful message in itself. The Lee monument is a teachable monument about a failed cause. Destruction of this magnificent bit of sculpture, however, will do nothing to erase history. Destruction of it will not promote healing, as some so naively say, but will cause the exact opposite for years to come.

Pamela Ware.

Richmond.

