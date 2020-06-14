Repurpose architecture
after removing statues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For some time now, the Richmond Times-Dispatch has printed letters addressing the issue of the removal of statues on Monument Avenue that honor a few of those individuals history identifies with the Confederacy. The letters have been, at times, eloquent, both pro and con. It has taken time for me to process how hurtful these commemorative monuments are to a significant segment of the population of Virginia, as well as individuals across the country.
For me, as an architect and historian who worked for decades in an agency of the federal government tasked to evaluate architecture and the commemorative arts, the loss of art of national and international note is difficult to digest. There are two distinct parts to these monuments: sculpture and architecture. The base of the Robert E. Lee memorial is stunning, and that of Jefferson Davis is absolutely irreplaceable. The talent to duplicate the quality of either sadly is lacking at this time.
Assuming that the offending sculptures carefully are removed to another location, it should be possible to retain the architecture (provided the damage can be removed). The inscriptions could be covered in bronze plaques commemorating something new. The question is: What? Perhaps thinking outside the box would help.
No individual should be commemorated, lest in 50 to 100 years that person so honored could be the focus of discontent. Instead, consider memorials to subjects other than people. Four very broad and significant ones come to mind: art, science, nature and peace. Why not have national competitions every five to 10 years for sculpture commemorating subjects absolutely intrinsic to civilization? The intent would be to provide something fitting, evocative and beautiful, applied to the existing architecture of those people previously honored.
The concept, if successful, would underscore the national and international renown of Richmond and permit this historic city to truly embrace the 21st century.
Jeffrey R. Carson.
Danville.
