Violent expressions
only hurt and destroy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Riot. Burn. Loot. These are the new four-letter obscenities of our day. Just like the old "four-letter words," what they show is that those who use these methods are incapable of expressing themselves in any other manner. These actions do not help to advance any cause. They are short, violent expressions of emotions, just like the old words. They are not constructive; they only can hurt and destroy. These acts do not start conversations; they are one-sided statements by those who do not want to discuss anything.
Kevin Dmytriw.
Richmond.
Kevin Dmytriw wrote: “These acts [riots, looting, etc] do not start conversations; they are one-sided statements by those who do not want to discuss anything.” They also may be the markers that show thousands of disillusioned people who finally have had enough. And they certainly got our attention and may, in fact, finally be the start of productive dialogues.
