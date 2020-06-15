Failure of authorities
to protect is troubling
Editors, Times-Dispatch:
Regardless of how people respond to the Confederate memorials on Monument Avenue and Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to have the statue of Robert E. Lee removed, I am deeply concerned that state and local officials took no actions to protect these historic works from vandalism and destruction. Under what reasoning were regular property protections denied these works? Why is the destruction of property being allowed and even condoned by not holding those acting outside the law accountable for their actions? How are we, as citizens of the commonwealth, to interpret these actions and the failure to act by authorities — that where the state does not value the property, then it’s not worthy of protection by the state? When did the opinions of the public or current political opinion guide the equitable enforcement of our laws intended to protect all people and property?
I’m not arguing that the statues should remain. I am, however, saddened by the manner by which our governing authorities have chosen to “lead” us during this difficult time.
Richard Butterworth.
Falls Church.
