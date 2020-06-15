Hanover must rid schools
of Confederate names
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I understand the history of the Civil War in the South, and that Hanover County played an integral role in the conflict. We have many examples of this in our battlefields. We have textbooks and the National Park Service that teach our children that the Civil War was fought, at least in large part, to protect the states' rights to keep indentured slaves. That history is not in dispute here. So, why are we glorifying the Southern Civil War leadership and creating a form of hero worship by maintaining the names of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis on our public schools? This amounts to institutional racism as it tells our citizens that Hanover celebrates and approves the idea that slavery was and still is OK. It elevates one group of people over another. They should all be equal. The playing field is higher for one group of students than the other.
Some say that we just are celebrating our history. Since Lee, Davis and Jackson weren't born in Hanover and weren't residents, let's look at who our residents have been. Let's talk about Hanover's history. We all know about Henry Clay and Patrick Henry. Their names are emblazoned on our schools, presumably because they made contributions to our young republic.
Additionally, I have found information that in 1830, the population of Hanover was approximately 16,253 people, 57.1% of whom were slaves. I think it's time for us all to come together and agree that Hanover needs to be more aware of all of its history. Slave records and slaveholder records are available, and we need to include all their stories. Let's celebrate all our residents' lives.
Conversely, Lee, Davis and Jackson were not residents then, nor now. They must go.
Amy Mendelson Cheeley.
Hanover County.
