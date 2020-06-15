Leaders must face recall
over silence on rioting
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was born in Richmond and raised and educated in Henrico. Monument Avenue has been a part of my life as long as I can remember. I loved all the monuments and must confess that, until very recently, I never imagined that a large segment of our citizens saw them as symbols of white supremacy. That sadly has become all too clear in recent days. While I fully support the relocation of the statues to a suitable location, such as the American Civil War Museum or a battlefield, the criminal vandalism and destruction of publicly owned property has set a dangerous precedent. The silence of state and city leadership in light of this behavior is tacit consent to such actions. These leaders should be held accountable and we should demand a recall election.
Wesley Mason.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.