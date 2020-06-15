Leaders must face recall

over silence on rioting

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was born in Richmond and raised and educated in Henrico. Monument Avenue has been a part of my life as long as I can remember. I loved all the monuments and must confess that, until very recently, I never imagined that a large segment of our citizens saw them as symbols of white supremacy. That sadly has become all too clear in recent days. While I fully support the relocation of the statues to a suitable location, such as the American Civil War Museum or a battlefield, the criminal vandalism and destruction of publicly owned property has set a dangerous precedent. The silence of state and city leadership in light of this behavior is tacit consent to such actions. These leaders should be held accountable and we should demand a recall election.

Wesley Mason.

Glen Allen.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email