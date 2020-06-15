Protesters added context

to avenue's monuments

Editor, Times Dispatch:

Don’t take down the Robert E. Lee monument. Leave it up. Don’t remove the graffiti from the base of the monument. Leave it there. Seal the graffiti so it cannot be removed by the weather.

The original statue has been given context by the people, spontaneously and passionately. It represents two different styles of art from two different eras.

Combined with Kehinde Wiley’s "Rumors of War" statue in front of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, they create a story about significant events in Richmond's history that is more powerful than words or empty spaces could ever tell.

Nancy Van Auken.

North Chesterfield.

