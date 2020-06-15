We can learn from Lee
how to work toward unity
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recent Correspondents of the Day, all three my fellow West Point graduates, have expressed support for removing Confederate statues from Monument Avenue even though the men depicted demonstrated “skill, leadership and courage” during their military careers in service to both the United States and the Confederacy. However, the authors contend this record does not counterbalance the discord and division these statues now engender given that these men fought against our country for a cause that supported slavery.
Importantly, the letter’s authors failed to consider the conduct of these men after the guns fell silent at Appomattox. Having been killed in combat, Stonewall Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart had no post-war life. That was not so with Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee. Davis never requested a pardon to have his citizenship reinstated, stating that “repentance must precede the right of pardon, and I have not repented.” Davis therefore died a stateless person.
On the other hand, Lee worked from the moment of surrender to reconcile and reunite the fractured republic. He instructed his soldiers to peacefully return to their homes and resume their lives. He signed the required amnesty oath pledging allegiance to the Constitution and seeking restoration of his citizenship. And upon assuming the presidency of Washington College, he stated, “It is the duty of every citizen, in the present condition of the country, to do all in his power to aid in the restoration of peace and harmony.” During the final five year of his life, Lee did exactly that.
During this time of passion and reflection, we can learn from Lee’s example, even as we peacefully remove his statue. His efforts to heal division and move America toward a brighter future applies as much today as it did then.
Carl Grunow.
Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.