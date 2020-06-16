Love and forgiveness
needed to heal old wounds
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent column by Abigail Spanberger, Robert Winn and Janice Underwood hit a home run. Their interdisciplinary insights into racism were like a fresh breeze in a roomful of stale air.
My own discipline of theology characterizes racism as America’s original sin. Secularists might substitute the word “transgression,” connoting the crossing of a forbidden boundary.
In Jewish and Christian tradition, the act of repentance is akin to taking medicine prescribed by a physician for a spiritual illness. The Hebrew prophets incessantly preached repentance, as in these words of Ezekiel 18:31: “Cast away the transgressions that you have committed, and make yourselves a new heart and a new spirit.”
Jesus took up their theme 500 years later as central to his proclaiming the coming kingdom of God.
Two millennia on, Protestant theologian Reinhold Niebuhr wrote: “Since nothing we do, however virtuous, can be accomplished alone, we must be saved by love. Since no virtuous act is quite as virtuous — in the eyes of our friend or foe — as it is in our own, we must be saved by forgiveness, the final form of love.”
Love and forgiveness, virtues in both the secular and religious realms, can be practiced by anyone, toward anyone, at any time. Thus Moses instructed the Israelites in Deuteronomy 11:18: “Lay up these words in your heart and in your soul. Bind them as a sign upon your hand, as frontlets between your eyes.” That’s a metaphorical hint as to how we might practice them.
“Practice” is what a beginner does to master a difficult art. The difficult art we must master is this:
“You shall love your crooked neighbour
With your crooked heart."
— poet W.H. Auden.
The Rev. Bruce Birdsey.
Richmond.
