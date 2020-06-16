Melt statues down to cast
civil rights medallions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Some Confederate monuments and a statue of Christopher Columbus have been toppled. Other statues soon might be removed. Now what?
If they are city- or state-owned, it is illogical for them to be reinstalled somewhere else.
There is a long history of melting down old statues, armaments, etc. The statues should be melted down and recast as civil rights commemorative medallions and sold to the public. The proceeds could be used to fund an appropriate public project.
The wording on the medallions and choice of project would be an excellent opportunity for discussion involving the entire Richmond community.
Roger Lamanna.
Richmond.
