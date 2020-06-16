No history can be learned

by gazing at monuments

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Many recent Letters to the Editor have argued that the statues should not be removed because they are a method for understanding our history. This view, in my mind, is quite nonsensical. The history of our country is well-preserved in museums, historical sites, battlefields and a wide variety of places. Looking at the Robert E. Lee statue will teach you zilch about the Civil War or African American history. On the other hand, visiting the nearby Petersburg battlefield or the Maggie Walker house can be an incredibly educational experience. The statues aren't remnants of history; they are remnants of the white supremacy of the 1890s. So, let's remove them.

Cora Lewis.

Richmond.

