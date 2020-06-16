Pope's words about unity
resonate in time of crisis
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Pope Francis, in his "Little Book of Wisdom: The Essential Teachings," wrote: "We must walk united with our differences: there is no other way to become one. This is the way of Jesus.”
Jill Wright.
Richmond.
