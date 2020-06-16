Reader laments loss

of historic front pages

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One of the features I loved in the Richmond Times-Dispatch was the "A Look Back at Fronts" feature. Reading the front pages from the World War II era was fascinating. They showed exactly how the world was at that time. There were articles on the poll tax; in 2020, we could see the discrimination was real. I understand that in today's changing times, these articles can make people uneasy. But reading the daily paper of the time shows how it was. I hope to be able to find some more old fronts in the RTD archives. I already miss the feature.

Randy Wilson.

Prince George.

