Respect and tolerance
can help end divisiveness
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Stop the insanity. Stop sanitizing history, stop destroying history, stop demonizing history, stop applying today’s lifestyle and standards to history. Is all this chaos really about equality? Equality is various races living side by side with respect and tolerance for another's culture, customs and history. All this is about wiping out the culture and history of one race in favor of another because some are offended.
There are 955 streets in 41 states named for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., plus there are numerous statues and memorials throughout the country. Does this offend me? No. Was King perfect? Were my ancestors perfect? Are you perfect? Is the world perfect? The answer is no to all.
What is the answer? What do we need to come together? Aretha Franklin said is best: respect. Respect is defined as due regards for feelings, wishes, rights or traditions of others. Respect begets respect.
Sandra S. Hutcher.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.