To put an end to racism,
we must look in our hearts
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The solutions to racism in the United States have been out there since the founding of our country. They are evident in the Declaration of Independence, which was written based on the truth that all men (people) are created equal. Yet, as profound as it is, the individuals who wrote this document did not create the ideals it espouses. Neither did they learn them from a governmental system or political body. The writers correctly agreed that these were self-evident, God-given truths. These truths have been voiced by many over the years, most notably the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. when he advocated for their inclusion in the content of our character.
How, then, did we get to the place where we look to the federal government for solutions to the condition of the human heart? Have we forsaken our responsibility for the content of our character and turned it over to politicians and their pundits, self-absorbed talk-show hosts and those who arrogantly and violently would defy the laws we have while at the same time demanding more laws?
Perhaps we’ve come to epitomize the title of Johnny Lee’s song, “Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places.” As the book of Proverbs 23:7 states, “As a man thinks in his heart, so is he”. Examine your thoughts; they will tell you the condition of your heart, the content of your character and eventually will determine your behavior. Will new laws and a more intrusive government change that, or will you?
Rick Vogt.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.