Actions of a few damage
reputations of thousands
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The unlawful killing of George Floyd has shocked the conscience of millions, and ignited a national conversation about racial equality and police practices in America. As discussion yields to action, fairness requires recognition that the actions of four former police officers are not representative of the estimated 800,000 men and women who serve in America's law enforcement community.
At every hour of every day at every level of government, law enforcement officers across the nation respond to emergency calls for service. Often risking their own safety, the vast majority perform their duties with courtesy and professionalism. Federal investigators, police detectives and victim witness advocates work around the clock to give voice to victims of crime and their loved ones.
Behind every badge and uniform is a man or woman who must be judged by his or her own actions, not those of others. The vast majority of law enforcement officers are motivated not by fame, fortune or animus, but by the high calling of public service. Let us engage in constructive and fair-minded debate, and take meaningful steps to enhance public confidence in our justice system and those who serve it. And let us never forget that the vast majority of law enforcement officers are good and decent people of all backgrounds who deserve our praise and appreciation, not scorn and condemnation.
Russell "Rusty" McGuire.
Commonwealth's Attorney,
County of Louisa.
