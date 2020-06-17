Confederate symbols must
go at Freeman High School
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
From 1984 to 1988, I served as Douglas Southall Freeman (DSF) High School class president. Recently, an alumna asked me to look at my yearbook. I saw the Confederate flag, nickname and mascot, and these disturbed me. The symbols were so ingrained that the back cover included a photo of me and my classmates cheering behind a Confederate flag at a football game. My present-day self questions why we looked so comfortable.
During high school, I heard no one question those symbols. I heard no one question when our African American classmate was handed a Confederate flag and asked to waive it while "Dixie" played. I heard no one ask how my African American classmates and their families felt when confronted with Freeman’s name, colors and history. How could we have forced those symbols on our African American homecoming princess, treasurer, classmates, vice principal and coaches? How do those symbols make them and today's students feel now? Those symbols cannot be rewritten to be something they are not. We loved our school and were taught to love those symbols. One was right, and the other was wrong.
Simply put, we were wrong. Saying those words does not change our past. But I hope it starts a healing process where history is truthfully told and students are not indoctrinated, indirectly or directly, to celebrate the Confederacy. I hope it starts a process to delink Freeman’s name, nickname and colors so that they are retired like the school's mascot, Confederate flag and "Dixie."
Saying we were wrong and removing Freeman’s glorified Confederate past will not cure the wrongs. However, these actions could create real change, like that proposed in a petition started by recent graduates. Like removing Confederate statues, removing Freeman’s Confederate symbols could say to African American classmates and school personnel that they matter; that Black Lives Matter. It is a start.
Jonathan T. Blank.
DSF Class of 1988.
Charlottesville.
