Majestic fountains could

restore grace to avenue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I thought Charles Bryan’s Sunday Commentary column was excellent. His suggestion of replacing the statutes of Robert E. Lee, Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson and J.E.B. Stuart with fountains is inspired. They would add a wonderful element to Monument Avenue and each could be complemented with a suitable quote, perhaps one with the eloquent appeal of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. from the Birmingham, Ala., jail: “Let justice roll down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

Catherine S. Plotkin.

Richmond.

