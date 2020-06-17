Where will expunging

Confederate names end?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When will it end? A recent editorial advocated renaming Forts Lee, Pickett and A.P. Hill. I spent the better part of two years as an instructor at the Quartermaster School at Fort Lee during the Korean War. My father was stationed there (when it was Camp Lee) prior to being sent to France in World War I. I doubt that either of us gave much thought to the name at the time. But had I given the name any thought, I probably would have thought it had to do with encouraging young Southern men to support the war effort.

The base is centered around two intersecting streets — Lee and Mahone avenues — named after Confederate generals. Does that mean the names must be expunged? William Mahone's post-war career mirrored that of Gen. Williams Wickham, whose statue recently was attacked in Monroe Park.

According to a recent story in the RTD, Freeman High School is considering the discontinuation of the nickname Rebels. Surely they are aware that the school is named for Douglas Southall Freeman, who not only edited one of the RTD's predecessor newspapers but also authored a prize-winning and admiring biography of Robert E. Lee.

Street names in Richmond that are in jeopardy have to include Davis Avenue and Confederate Avenue (the Richmond address of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.).

I could go on: Washington and Lee University, anything named after Christopher Columbus — including the District of Columbia and two state capitals.

Didn't this sort of thing happen during the French Revolution? My apparently outdated history lessons taught me it didn't end well.

John Goode.

Richmond.

