Where will expunging
Confederate names end?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When will it end? A recent editorial advocated renaming Forts Lee, Pickett and A.P. Hill. I spent the better part of two years as an instructor at the Quartermaster School at Fort Lee during the Korean War. My father was stationed there (when it was Camp Lee) prior to being sent to France in World War I. I doubt that either of us gave much thought to the name at the time. But had I given the name any thought, I probably would have thought it had to do with encouraging young Southern men to support the war effort.
The base is centered around two intersecting streets — Lee and Mahone avenues — named after Confederate generals. Does that mean the names must be expunged? William Mahone's post-war career mirrored that of Gen. Williams Wickham, whose statue recently was attacked in Monroe Park.
According to a recent story in the RTD, Freeman High School is considering the discontinuation of the nickname Rebels. Surely they are aware that the school is named for Douglas Southall Freeman, who not only edited one of the RTD's predecessor newspapers but also authored a prize-winning and admiring biography of Robert E. Lee.
Street names in Richmond that are in jeopardy have to include Davis Avenue and Confederate Avenue (the Richmond address of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.).
I could go on: Washington and Lee University, anything named after Christopher Columbus — including the District of Columbia and two state capitals.
Didn't this sort of thing happen during the French Revolution? My apparently outdated history lessons taught me it didn't end well.
John Goode.
Richmond.
2 words - it won't.
Want to stump a subversive (no mean feat)? Simply ask when normal Americans will be given the ALL CLEAR! Whether the topic is the Kung Flu / White Privilege or LGBTQXP-alidocious, there is no ameliorating or appeasing the left, or their totalitarian tendencies.
Case in point: we were all assured that IF we failed to elect Obama we were a racist nation... so we went the affirmative action route - twice. Did that absolve normal Americans of their "sins"? Of course not... look at the state of race relations during Obama's terms and today. Race hustlers and milquetoast partisans will never rest. There's no until - because their demands will only escalate to ever more ridiculous extremes. Defund / dismantle police departments AND ban / confiscate arms - what could go wrong for law-abiding citizens and merchants?
Show me any Caucasian male who's never done anything objectionable or offensive to BLM, and I'll show you my pet unicorn CHAZ. Outrage is a cottage industry for these misanthropes... and if you think it's bad now - just wait til November 2020. Trump better get those national guards saddled up and ready to rock, cause if the past few weeks are any indication - everyone foolish enough to place their faith in the local authorities is gonna need them.
