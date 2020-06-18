Country once again can
survive tumultuous times
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If you’re of a certain age and you regularly watch the news and read the paper, you’re not alone if you had flashbacks to the summer of 1968: American cities in flames, police brutality, a divisive presidential election in progress, an unpopular war. Sure, there was no pandemic, but there were two assassinations that led to much of the protesting and violence. I was not yet 8 years old that summer, so my memories mostly are from textbooks and documentaries. I do recall that both of my parents were very anxious that summer.
And yet, the country survived. Not only survived, but less than a year later, this fractured, imperfect nation landed two Americans on the Moon and returned them safely. We remain a fractured, imperfect nation. A great nation to be clear, but a nation that has a long way to go on such important topics as racial inequality, gun rights, food insecurity and other important social issues.
Each one of us — no matter the color of our skin — has to take a hard look inside and decide whether we want to be part of the problem or part of the solution. One of the easiest ways to participate in the solution is to exercise your constitutional right to vote. If you believe a change is needed, then carefully vet candidates and focus on those willing to listen to engage with all who are willing to solve problems, not stonewall or — worse — continue divisive politics.
November is not far away and the election season promises to be a bumpy one, so fasten your seat belt and hang on. Take the time to learn candidates’ positions as this could be a defining vote for this fractured, imperfect nation.
Charles Flocco.
Richmond.
