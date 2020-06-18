Respect others' opinions
even if you disagree
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There is no question when it comes to broccoli: You either love it or you hate it. No matter what side of the debate you are on, you have friends and maybe even relatives that are on the opposite side of your opinion of broccoli. But do you let your differences divide you? Would you hate them for it? Would you delete them from your social media contact lists? Would you let it ruin your friendship? Of course not. You might not like broccoli at all, but you accept the fact that your neighbor likes it or vice versa. And if you wanted to take a knee to make a point about how much you like or dislike it, have at it. I respect your opinion.
So why is it any different when it comes to kneeling for the national anthem? Some support kneeling and others don’t. It’s just a difference of opinion. You don’t have to like it at all, or you might support it 100% — both are your right. I won’t kneel for the national anthem because I served for more than 30 years in the military, my father served for 28 years before me and one of my daughters now is serving. That’s why I always stand, but it also is why I always will defend the right of others to kneel for the national anthem. That is the essence of my military service, to protect individual rights and freedoms. For me to condemn anyone for expressing their personal right to kneel would be hypocritical. It’s a “yes” or “no” proposition. You either support individual rights or you do not. You cannot pick and choose which ones you wish to support. If you wish to kneel for the national anthem, I served for your right to do so.
Sheriff Karl Leonard.
Chesterfield County.
Leonard uses kneeling for the national anthem as a valid example of tolerance for others. But let’s face it, one side of this debate is tolerant, the other side not so much. Look at it, one side condemns those who kneel, the other side doesn’t seem to mind if some people choose to remain standing. Or has anybody ever heard kneeler scold non-kneeler? On the other side, how often have we heard people like Trump vent their spleen on folks like Kaepernick?
