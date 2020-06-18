Shoppers without masks
put others in danger
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
No shirt, no shoes, no service. This has been an acceptable standard for decades. How often do you enter a business and find someone flouting this rule? Never.
Per executive order, Virginians are required to wear a face covering when inside a business. What is hard to understand about that rule, which is designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19? I have avoided the "outside world" for months, but recently have ventured out a bit, feeling comforted by the mandatory face covering rule. What I saw was disappointing. While the majority of people I saw were following the rules and wearing face coverings, there was a specific demographic that apparently felt the rule does not apply to them. I saw men ages 20-40 without face coverings. This especially was notable in home improvement stores. I was appalled to see this disregard of the rules. I was disgusted to see that these people did not care about me, the other shoppers or the employees, some of whom might not survive a bout with COVID-19. I was disappointed that, despite signs stating that face coverings are mandatory, these disrespectful people did not appear to be concerned about being confronted for breaking the rule.
Perhaps if our president was more considerate of others, respectful of the rules and set a better example, all citizens would see it as patriotic to wear a face covering. That is, perhaps, too much to ask.
Mary Wood-Maloney.
Richmond.
