Shoppers without masks

put others in danger

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

No shirt, no shoes, no service. This has been an acceptable standard for decades. How often do you enter a business and find someone flouting this rule? Never.

Per executive order, Virginians are required to wear a face covering when inside a business. What is hard to understand about that rule, which is designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19? I have avoided the "outside world" for months, but recently have ventured out a bit, feeling comforted by the mandatory face covering rule. What I saw was disappointing. While the majority of people I saw were following the rules and wearing face coverings, there was a specific demographic that apparently felt the rule does not apply to them. I saw men ages 20-40 without face coverings. This especially was notable in home improvement stores. I was appalled to see this disregard of the rules. I was disgusted to see that these people did not care about me, the other shoppers or the employees, some of whom might not survive a bout with COVID-19. I was disappointed that, despite signs stating that face coverings are mandatory, these disrespectful people did not appear to be concerned about being confronted for breaking the rule.

Perhaps if our president was more considerate of others, respectful of the rules and set a better example, all citizens would see it as patriotic to wear a face covering. That is, perhaps, too much to ask.

Mary Wood-Maloney.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email