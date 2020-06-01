Does Northam have
interests of all at heart?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We have heard good news from many health insurance companies — some of whom are suspending co-pays and out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19-related medical services. Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Humana and Cigna are just a few of those companies. And the list is growing.
It is help dearly needed at this time.
At the same time, Gov. Ralph Northam had the opportunity to help the small business owners and the self-employed by signing a bill, overwhelmingly supported by both Virginia's House of Delegates and the Senate, allowing the self-employed and independent small-business owners, to purchase group health care coverage. But he chose not to. This would have been a boost for this important segment of our community that is struggling due to COVID-19.
Finally, as a group, they could have purchased better, more cost-efficient insurance at no cost to taxpayers. Instead, the governor vetoed the bill for a second time. Clearly Northam does not have all Virginians' best interest at heart. How shortsighted. How disappointing.
Marilyn Stroh.
Richmond.
