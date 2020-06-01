Don't Richmond officials

care about litter?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently, while traveling into the city of Richmond from the east side of the city, I was struck by the amount of litter along residential streets. This presents a negative impression to visitors, and I can’t believe the residents like it, either.

During this time of hypersensitivity toward maintaining a clean environment inside our homes and businesses, it makes sense that Richmond's elected officials also would want to make the outside environment as clean as possible. Surely, solutions to this type of litter pollution could be solved if the officials cared.

Deborah Parrott.

Mechanisville.

