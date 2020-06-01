Not wearing mask in public
makes you a public menace
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent Jonathan Hughes' diatribe against wearing cloth face masks during this pandemic does no service to the populace. We all are learning much about COVID-19 on the fly but we do know that this is a respiratory virus transmitted person-to-person and less so from contaminated surfaces. A recent paper in the journal Science by Dr. Kimberly Prather from University of California, San Diego reveals that COVID-19 is not only transmitted by droplets such as from being near someone who is coughing or sneezing but also by aerosolization, meaning microscopic particles can linger in the air longer than droplets. Face masks of any type — provided that they fit well over nose and mouth — dramatically reduce droplets and aerosolization and are one of our strongest armaments against this virus for people in indoor public spaces. If you are not wearing a mask in an indoor public space, you are a public menace, period.
Lawrence M. Lewkow, M.D.
Midlothian.
