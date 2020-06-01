Not wearing mask in public

makes you a public menace

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Correspondent Jonathan Hughes' diatribe against wearing cloth face masks during this pandemic does no service to the populace. We all are learning much about COVID-19 on the fly but we do know that this is a respiratory virus transmitted person-to-person and less so from contaminated surfaces. A recent paper in the journal Science by Dr. Kimberly Prather from University of California, San Diego reveals that COVID-19 is not only transmitted by droplets such as from being near someone who is coughing or sneezing but also by aerosolization, meaning microscopic particles can linger in the air longer than droplets. Face masks of any type — provided that they fit well over nose and mouth — dramatically reduce droplets and aerosolization and are one of our strongest armaments against this virus for people in indoor public spaces. If you are not wearing a mask in an indoor public space, you are a public menace, period.

Lawrence M. Lewkow, M.D.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email