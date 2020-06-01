Rioting and destruction

deepen already dark times

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is with a heavy heart that I have listened to the news and read the newspaper. Has the country not suffered enough with more than 100,000 deaths of innocent people from the coronavirus? One man cruelly caused the death of an innocent man. Now there is rioting and the destruction of the personal property of innocent people who had nothing to do with that death. We have had months of seeing good people do kind things to friends, neighbors and strangers. And now this?

"Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars." — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dolly Hintz.

Henrico.

