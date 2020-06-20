Build long-term trust
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A common slogan at protests is "No justice, no peace!" There's truth in this, but it does not follow that "Yes justice, yes peace." Achieving the goals of immediate justice without addressing the underlying causes will constitute only a small step toward long-term peace.
Fortunately, the turmoil of crisis presents an opportunity where systemic change is possible. Imagine that a more peaceful future might come from active community oversight and direction of local police. For this to arise, there will need to be far greater trust between the two entities than what currently exists. People fear what they do not know. With an eye to the future, protest organizers and the police should seek productive interactions before protests to prevent outcomes that both wish to avoid, but also to build long-term trust.
It is easy to succumb to the passions of the moment. Our actions lead to better futures when we keep those better futures at the front of our minds, even as we vigorously act in the present.
Jeff Elhai.
Richmond.
