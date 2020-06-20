Defunding police can have

adverse effects on city

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Defunding the police and redirecting funds to Richmond Public Schools, the Richmond Social Services Department and community organizations is an idea that ignores the consequences of public policy decisions. Undermining confidence in public safety will cause businesses not to invest, residents to move and the tax base to shrink. Where will the money come from to pay for the basic services that are left?

Rob Hagerty.

Richmond.

