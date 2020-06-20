Grandmother enjoyed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Graduation 2020 required our schools to get creative, and the school leaders did not disappoint. Even as a grandmother standing in a parking lot practicing social distancing, I can affirm that I was overjoyed to share the celebratory moment with our family. It actually was quite a wonderful experience to enjoy a gorgeous day while we briefly waited for our graduate to emerge. The immediate family saw it all without any hoopla and I am told that it was as dignified as any graduation could be. There was cheering, smiles, joy and tears. Suddenly, it was over. No parking problems. No struggle to find a good seat. No trouble seeing your graduate. No cowbells and, best of all, no confusion or crowding into a convention center for an hourslong event. Thank you to the men, women and students who celebrated another year under the belt. As for me? I went home, put my feet up and counted: Two down; five to go.

Marla Coleman.

Mechanicsville.

