News coverage important
to workings of society
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you to Bill Lohmann for a recent story, "Press freedom violations reported across U.S., including in Richmond," that highlighted the threats journalists face while on the job in America. Police must ensure the safety of professional journalists, whose reporting on the ground is critical for our citizens. Under President Donald Trump's administration, we've witnessed a dangerous turn: from the Capital Gazette murders to recent assaults at protests, print and broadcast journalists are being targeted with smears, tear gas and bullets. As the RTD article noted, at least 125 press freedom violations were reported in one week alone.
Journalists have the power to bring corruption and injustice to light. They demand accountability and transparency. They show us how our tax dollars are spent, alert us to emergencies and help us understand our communities. But reporters only are effective if they have access to sources and can freely express themselves. Criticize coverage if it's merited, certainly, but understand the importance of news coverage to the gears of our society. When the president demonizes journalists and when police harass them, it is democracy that suffers.
Meredith Baker.
Midlothian.
