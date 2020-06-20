Reader grateful
for a free press
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For many years, I've listened to people say that with the proliferation of media, we no longer have, as a nation, the expression of emotions we held in common when we had only three TV networks holding the nation together during crises such as the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Recently, the multiple news outlets covering the coronavirus pandemic and racial protests have given us, in most instances, common responses of horror, grief, love and universal feelings of wanting to hold our families and friends close — even when we can't for health reasons. The value of individual stories takes us beyond our imaginations to specifically connect us to others. Every day I'm grateful for a free press.
Martha Steger.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.