Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My husband and I traveled to Berlin in the spring of 2019. While there we visited an extraordinary exhibition called the Topography of Terror located where the SS Reich Main Security Office once stood. The curators trace the course of terror inflicted by the Nazi regime in both outdoor and indoor exhibits. The indoor facility houses a library collection of documents primarily focused on the SS, the Gestapo, and the police during National Socialism and their persecution and murder of millions.

I suggest that the state of Virginia and the city of Richmond take the opportunity to build a similar exhibition to shed light on centuries of terror. Start in 1619 when the first slaves were brought to what now is the United States; provide a walk through the history of the Civil War, Reconstruction, the Jim Crow years and the civil rights movement; and bring the exhibit to current times through the systemic racism that continues to this day. Such an exhibition would take the dark history of slavery out of the shadows, and illuminate the continued terror and oppression inflicted on Black people in America after emancipation. Perhaps even some of the Confederate statues could be placed in such an exhibit. What a remarkable educational opportunity and tourist attraction this could be for Richmond. May it be so.

Diane Pominski.

Glen Allen.

