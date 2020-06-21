Honor Southern valor
at battlefield sites
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox Court House, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant forbade his soldiers from celebrating and said, “I felt like anything rather than rejoicing at the downfall of a foe who had fought so long and valiantly, and had suffered so much for a cause, though that cause was, I believe, one of the worst for which a people ever fought.” The proper place to celebrate the valor of the Southern fighting men and the skill of their commanders is on the battlefields where so many of them gave their last full measure of devotion. No one has objected to the equestrian statue of Lee at Gettysburg. How about moving some of those statues on Monument Avenue to Hanover County? Lee could go to Cold Harbor or Gaines' Mill, and J.E.B. Stuart to Elmont, where he began his ride around Gen. George McClellan and his forces.
Frank Willing.
Mechanicsville.
