Sacagawea deserves
a place on Monument
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Richmond’s Confederate monuments most likely will be coming down. Now is the time for us to consider memorial statues that project a progressive vision and strong leadership. An obvious choice is derived from Thomas Jefferson’s 1803 Louisiana Purchase. This acquisition added vast new territory replete with a virtual treasure trove of new resources for a growing republic.
The president knew little of what he had purchased, so he immediately organized an expedition to seek a northwest passage to the Pacific Ocean to take inventory. To fulfill this daunting task, he chose his personal secretary, Meriwether Lewis. Surprisingly Lewis then selected his good friend, William Clark, to be the co-leader with equal authority. They assembled a 48-man team and assigned scouting leadership to a Shoshone woman, Sacagawea. Lewis not only declined sole command, but also commanded team respect by running a democratic exploration relying on the knowledge and competence of his experts, regardless of gender. Our country should emulate such leadership in these tumultuous times. In two years, his team perilously traveled to the West Coast, overwintered and returned with the loss of only one man. They fearlessly explored an amazing country populated with massive herds of wild animals and unimaginable natural resources. Their bold and competent adventure opened up an entire new world for America’s expansion.
We envision a statue of three people, Lewis and Clark, one carrying a rifle and the other drafting a map as they gaze into the wilderness, but Sacagawea must be in the lead, sending a message to her colleagues with her carriage and gesture — "Follow me!" We need similar visionary and capable leaders who abstain from personal glory and operate as a team to build a better country.
Nate Slade.
Glen Allen.
Wayne Surles.
Glen Allen.
(1) comment
Yet another excellent suggestion. There is no dearth of fine ideas and in due time we will see something worthwhile arise to take the place of the statues that are on the way out. Kudos.
