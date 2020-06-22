Do not silence
right of free speech
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Throughout history, groups have been formed to threaten people to the extent that they are afraid to express their beliefs. The rallying cry always is something along these lines: "We define what is right and good and everything else is now wrong and bad. Defy us and you will pay the price."
No matter how deplorable you believe someone’s speech is, silencing it makes you nothing more than a dictator.
Chuck Green.
Glen Allen.
