Do not silence

right of free speech

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Throughout history, groups have been formed to threaten people to the extent that they are afraid to express their beliefs. The rallying cry always is something along these lines: "We define what is right and good and everything else is now wrong and bad. Defy us and you will pay the price."

No matter how deplorable you believe someone’s speech is, silencing it makes you nothing more than a dictator.

Chuck Green.

Glen Allen.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email